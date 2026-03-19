Cash Dividend On The Way From Hackett Group (HCKT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Hackett Group Inc (Symbol: HCKT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 4/3/26. As a percentage of HCKT's recent stock price of $13.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Hackett Group Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when HCKT shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HCKT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCKT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.76 per share, with $29.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.26.

In Thursday trading, Hackett Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.