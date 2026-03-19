Cash Dividend On The Way From Hackett Group (HCKT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HCKT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HCKT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.76 per share, with $29.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.26.
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In Thursday trading, Hackett Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.
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Broadcom RSI
Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.