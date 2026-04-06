Cash Dividend On The Way From Gentex (GNTX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/8/26, Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 4/22/26. As a percentage of GNTX's recent stock price of $21.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Gentex Corp. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when GNTX shares open for trading on 4/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GNTX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.28 per share, with $29.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.38.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GNTX makes up 9.48% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GNTX).

In Monday trading, Gentex Corp. shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.