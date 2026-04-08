Cash Dividend On The Way From General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/10/26, General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.59, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of GD's recent stock price of $345.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GD's low point in its 52 week range is $249.92 per share, with $369.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $347.31.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GD makes up 10.75% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 3.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding GD).

In Wednesday trading, General Dynamics Corp shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.