Cash Dividend On The Way From Gen Digital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of GEN's recent stock price of $23.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Gen Digital Inc to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when GEN shares open for trading on 5/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.78 per share, with $32.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.20.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GEN makes up 4.57% of the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (Symbol: BUG) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding GEN).

In Friday trading, Gen Digital Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.