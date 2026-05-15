Cash Dividend On The Way From Gen Digital

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GEN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.78 per share, with $32.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.20.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GEN makes up 4.57% of the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (Symbol: BUG) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding GEN).
In Friday trading, Gen Digital Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.