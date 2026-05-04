Cash Dividend On The Way From First Community (FCCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/26, First Community Corp (Symbol: FCCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 5/19/26. As a percentage of FCCO's recent stock price of $30.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of First Community Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when FCCO shares open for trading on 5/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FCCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCCO's low point in its 52 week range is $21.80 per share, with $31.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.78.

In Monday trading, First Community Corp shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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