Cash Dividend On The Way From First Busey (BUSE)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BUSE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BUSE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.63 per share, with $30.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.20.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BUSE makes up 1.28% of the VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (Symbol: CSB) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BUSE).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to BUSE, which trades under the symbol BUSEP — more info ».
In Thursday trading, First Busey Corp shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further BUSE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.