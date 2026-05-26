Cash Dividend On The Way From First Bancorp (FBP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/28/26, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of FBP's recent stock price of $24.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when FBP shares open for trading on 5/28/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FBP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.16 per share, with $24.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.41.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FBP makes up 1.26% of the VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (Symbol: CSB) which is trading up by about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FBP).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to FBP — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further FBP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.