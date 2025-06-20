Cash Dividend On The Way From FedEx (FDX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/23/25, FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.45, payable on 7/8/25. As a percentage of FDX's recent stock price of $223.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of FedEx Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when FDX shares open for trading on 6/23/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FDX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $194.295 per share, with $313.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.50.

In Friday trading, FedEx Corp shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.