Cash Dividend On The Way From Enpro (NPO)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NPO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NPO's low point in its 52 week range is $178.215 per share, with $326.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $302.39.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NPO makes up 5.18% of the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (Symbol: SCDV) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding NPO).
In Monday trading, Enpro Inc shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.
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Further NPO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.