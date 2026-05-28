Cash Dividend On The Way From Ellington Financial (EFC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.13, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $13.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 5/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.275 per share, with $14.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.54.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EFC makes up 4.57% of the Vaneck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding EFC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 5 series of preferred stock that are senior to EFC — find out what they are ».

Ellington Financial Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further EFC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.