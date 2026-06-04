Cash Dividend On The Way From Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.15, payable on 6/22/26. As a percentage of EBC's recent stock price of $19.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when EBC shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.10 per share, with $22.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.74.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EBC makes up 2.12% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading up by about 1.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding EBC).

In Thursday trading, Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further EBC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.