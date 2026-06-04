Cash Dividend On The Way From Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EBC's low point in its 52 week range is $14.10 per share, with $22.575 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.74.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EBC makes up 2.12% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading up by about 1.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding EBC).
In Thursday trading, Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.
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Further EBC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.