Cash Dividend On The Way From Dover (DOV)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Dover Corp (Symbol: DOV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of DOV's recent stock price of $214.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DOV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOV's low point in its 52 week range is $158.97 per share, with $237.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $214.62.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DOV makes up 2.85% of the ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (Symbol: MAKX) which is trading up by about 4.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DOV).

In Wednesday trading, Dover Corp shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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Further DOV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.