Cash Dividend On The Way From CSW Industrials

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of CSW's recent stock price of $292.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSW's low point in its 52 week range is $230.45 per share, with $337.0225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $308.00.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CSW makes up 1.53% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (Symbol: PSCI) which is trading lower by about 3.2% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CSW).

In Thursday trading, CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently up about 7.5% on the day.

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Further CSW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.