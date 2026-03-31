Cash Dividend On The Way From Caledonia Mining (CMCL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/2/26, Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (Symbol: CMCL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 4/17/26. As a percentage of CMCL's recent stock price of $23.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when CMCL shares open for trading on 4/2/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMCL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $10.65 per share, with $38.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.74.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CMCL makes up 1.87% of the TrueShares Active Yield ETF (Symbol: ERNZ) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding CMCL).

In Tuesday trading, Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC shares are currently up about 4.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.