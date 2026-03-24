Cash Dividend On The Way From Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/26/26, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 4/9/26. As a percentage of BBW's recent stock price of $41.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when BBW shares open for trading on 3/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BBW is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBW's low point in its 52 week range is $32.55 per share, with $75.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.20.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BBW makes up 1.26% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT) which is trading lower by about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BBW).

In Tuesday trading, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.