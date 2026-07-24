Cash Dividend On The Way From Brinks (BCO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/27/26, Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.255, payable on 9/1/26. As a percentage of BCO's recent stock price of $121.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCO's low point in its 52 week range is $84.99 per share, with $136.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.87.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BCO makes up 4.09% of the Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (Symbol: SAEF) which is trading lower by about 22.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BCO).

In Friday trading, Brinks Co shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further BCO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.