Cash Dividend On The Way From Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of BHE's recent stock price of $56.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHE's low point in its 52 week range is $30.73 per share, with $61.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.91.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BHE makes up 5.37% of the iShares ESG Aware 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOA) which is trading lower by about 1.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BHE).

In Monday trading, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.