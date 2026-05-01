Cash Dividend On The Way From Banner (BANR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/26, Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of BANR's recent stock price of $66.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Banner Corp. to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when BANR shares open for trading on 5/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BANR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BANR's low point in its 52 week range is $57.05 per share, with $69.8251 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.53.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BANR makes up 1.06% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding BANR).

In Friday trading, Banner Corp. shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.