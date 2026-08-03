Cash Dividend On The Way From Archrock (AROC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/4/26, Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 8/11/26. As a percentage of AROC's recent stock price of $34.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Archrock Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when AROC shares open for trading on 8/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AROC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.17 per share, with $42.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.76.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AROC makes up 5.95% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Symbol: PSCE) which is trading lower by about 2.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AROC).

In Monday trading, Archrock Inc shares are currently down about 2.3% on the day.

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Further AROC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.