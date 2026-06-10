Cash Dividend On The Way From Amerisafe (AMSF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/12/26, Amerisafe Inc (Symbol: AMSF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.41, payable on 6/19/26. As a percentage of AMSF's recent stock price of $31.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Amerisafe Inc to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when AMSF shares open for trading on 6/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AMSF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMSF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.42 per share, with $47.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.73.

In Wednesday trading, Amerisafe Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

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Further AMSF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.