Cash Dividend On The Way From Amdocs (DOX)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DOX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DOX's low point in its 52 week range is $63.326 per share, with $94.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.66.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DOX makes up 12.47% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding DOX).
In Friday trading, Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.
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Also see: ETF Fund Flows
Funds Holding SRUN
Historical EPS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.