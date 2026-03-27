Cash Dividend On The Way From Amdocs (DOX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.569, payable on 4/24/26. As a percentage of DOX's recent stock price of $64.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Amdocs Ltd. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when DOX shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DOX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOX's low point in its 52 week range is $63.326 per share, with $94.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.66.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DOX makes up 12.47% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding DOX).

In Friday trading, Amdocs Ltd. shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.