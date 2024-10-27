Cash Converters Reports Strong Start to FY2025

Cash Converters International Limited (AU:CCV) has released an update.

Cash Converters International Limited has reported a robust start to fiscal year 2025, with strong retail performance and improved loan book loss rates. Despite a slight decrease in the gross loan book due to strategic shifts, the company is focused on quality lending and expanding its retail and lending businesses. Opportunities for growth are being pursued through organic expansion and franchise acquisitions in Australia and the UK.

