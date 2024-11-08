Cash Converters Boosts Director’s Equity Stake

Cash Converters International Limited (AU:CCV) has released an update.

Cash Converters International Limited has announced a significant increase in the number of performance rights held by Director Sam William Budiselik. The director’s total holdings now include 12,944,480 performance rights, following the issuance under the company’s Equity Incentive Plan. This change highlights the company’s commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CCV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.