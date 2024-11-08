News & Insights

Stocks

Cash Converters Boosts Director’s Equity Stake

November 08, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cash Converters International Limited (AU:CCV) has released an update.

Cash Converters International Limited has announced a significant increase in the number of performance rights held by Director Sam William Budiselik. The director’s total holdings now include 12,944,480 performance rights, following the issuance under the company’s Equity Incentive Plan. This change highlights the company’s commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CCV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.