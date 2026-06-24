Casey's Growth Trends Show Where It Could Win Next

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY is evolving beyond a traditional convenience-store growth story. Its next phase depends on how well the company uses food, digital engagement, acquisitions and fuel economics to deepen customer traffic.



These trends matter because they can influence revenue mix, margins and competitive positioning. CASY is still expanding, but the quality of that growth is becoming just as important as the store count.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Casey’s Food Strategy Is Evolving

Prepared foods and dispensed beverages are becoming a larger profit engine for Casey’s. In fiscal 2026, prepared food and dispensed beverage revenues increased 10.2% to $1.78 billion, while same-store sales rose 5.2%.



The gains were driven by hot sandwiches, bakery items and whole pizzas. Casey’s also expanded sauced wings to nearly 850 stores, adding another food occasion without clear cannibalization of whole pizza volume.



The food strategy matters because prepared food carries higher margins than many traditional convenience-store categories. Prepared food margin expanded 170 basis points in the fourth quarter to 59.5%, helped by improved waste and a lower last-in, first-out charge.

CASY Digital Reach Deepens Loyalty

Casey’s digital tools are becoming part of the customer-retention story. The company offers a mobile app and online ordering, allowing customers to order food, locate stores and access deals and promotions.



Casey’s Rewards had more than 10 million members at fiscal 2026 year-end. That scale gives the company a larger base for promotions, repeat purchases and more targeted customer engagement.



Digital reach can also reinforce the food strategy. When customers use the app for ordering and rewards, Casey’s has more ways to drive inside-store traffic beyond fuel trips alone.

Casey’s Acquisition Model Gains Scale

The Fikes and CEFCO acquisition shows how Casey’s is using mergers and acquisitions as more than a store-count tool. The transaction added 198 stores and expanded the company’s wholesale fuel network.



Casey’s opened 80 stores in fiscal 2026, split evenly between acquisitions and new builds. It also converted 50 CEFCO stores to the Casey’s brand, bringing more locations into its operating model.



Management expects to open at least 120 stores in fiscal 2027 through an even mix of mergers and acquisitions and new store construction. The company also plans to convert the majority of CEFCO stores during fiscal 2027, which could support inside-store sales as kitchens and Casey’s food programs are added.

CASY Fuel Economics Remain a Key Trend

Fuel remains central to Casey’s traffic and earnings. In fiscal 2026, retail fuel gallons sold increased 10% to 3.52 billion gallons, helped by store growth and the full-year contribution from Fikes locations.



Fuel profitability also improved. Average fuel margin rose to 42.6 cents per gallon from 38.7 cents in fiscal 2025, while fuel gross profit increased 21% to $1.50 billion.



That makes fuel more than a legacy category for Casey’s. It remains an active profit driver that can support store visits, inside sales opportunities and overall earnings resilience.



Walmart Inc. WMT and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST offer useful retail context for this trend discussion. Walmart competes broadly for grocery and general merchandise spending, while Costco’s warehouse-club model and fuel offering make it relevant to investors watching value-oriented traffic and gasoline-linked customer behavior.

Casey’s Trend Story Has Pressure Points

Positive trends do not remove execution risk. Operating expenses rose 11.2% in fiscal 2026 to $2.84 billion, reflecting a larger store base and higher labor, credit card and incentive-related costs.



Management expects fiscal 2027 operating expenses to increase 5% to 7%. That means Casey’s needs steady gross profit growth from inside sales, fuel and new stores to absorb the cost pressure.



Interest expense also remains meaningful after acquisition financing. Net interest expense increased 15.1% in fiscal 2026 to $96.6 million, mainly due to debt issued in the prior year to partially fund the Fikes acquisition.



Competition is another pressure point. Casey’s competes with convenience stores, fuel retailers, supermarkets, discount stores, quick-service restaurants and other local and national retailers, all of which can challenge pricing, traffic and customer loyalty.



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CASY Signals Reinforce the Trend Setup

The bottom line is that Casey’s has several active growth trends working in its favor. Food innovation, loyalty engagement, acquisition conversions and fuel profitability give CASY more than one path to expand earnings.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). That rank indicates favorable earnings estimate momentum and supports a constructive near-term view, though it does not eliminate execution risk. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CASY also has a Value Score of A. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, and an A grade is favorable for investors evaluating value characteristics. Together, those signals add context to a trend story that remains strong, but still dependent on disciplined execution.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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