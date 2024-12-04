Casey’s General Stores price target raised to $455 from $425 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Anthony Bonadio raised the firm’s price target on Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to $455 from $425 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. With derisked fuel margins into Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 update next week, much hinges on inside momentum, updated 2025 guidance, and commentary from one month with Fikes, the firm says. While Wells skews constructive, a full multiple suggests upside on the print may be limited.
