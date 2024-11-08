Cascades Inc. Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

Cascades Inc ( (CADNF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cascades Inc presented to its investors.

Cascades Inc., a leading provider of sustainable packaging, hygiene, and recovery solutions, operates in North America with a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility. In its third quarter of 2024, Cascades Inc. reported a slight increase in sales to $1,201 million, compared to $1,198 million in the same quarter last year. However, the company experienced a decrease in operating income and net earnings per share, reflecting challenges such as higher raw material costs. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $140 million, down from $161 million a year earlier.

The company’s Containerboard segment showed improvement with higher average selling prices and lower production expenses, contributing positively to the overall results. However, Tissue Papers faced declines due to increased raw material costs and adjustments in product mix. Specialty Products remained stable despite market fluctuations. Cascades managed to reduce its net debt to $2,039 million, a positive sign of effective financial management.

Cascades continues to focus on enhancing operational efficiency, with strategic initiatives such as the expansion of the Bear Island facility and new tissue converting lines. These efforts aim to drive cash flow growth and reduce debt, aligning with the company’s long-term vision for shareholder value enhancement.

Looking ahead, Cascades anticipates stable performance in its packaging segments for the fourth quarter. The company expects benefits from lower raw material costs and previous price increases to be countered by seasonal volume reductions. Overall, Cascades remains committed to capturing operational efficiencies and optimizing production capacity to sustain growth and financial health.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.