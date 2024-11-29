Cascade Copper Amends Option Agreement for Expansion

Cascade Copper Corp. (TSE:CASC) has released an update.
Cascade Copper Corp. has amended its Option Agreement to acquire a significant portion of the Centrefire Copper Property in Ontario, replacing a cash payment with shares. This strategic move reflects Cascade’s commitment to expanding its exploration and development projects, which include five major undertakings.
