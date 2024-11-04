News & Insights

Cascade Copper Adjusts Option Agreements and Issues Shares

November 04, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cascade Copper Corp. (TSE:CASC) has released an update.

Cascade Copper Corp. has amended its option agreements for the Bendor and Fire Mountain properties in British Columbia, opting for a mix of cash and share units instead of full cash payments. This strategic move involves issuing shares and warrants, aiming to enhance their resource exploration efforts with a plan to issue a total of 900,000 shares and units as part of the agreements.

