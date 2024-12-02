Casasold S.p.A. Acquisition Boosts Stake in Tweppy

Casasold S.p.A. (IT:TWEP) has released an update.
Oenne S.r.l., Hodl S.r.l., and Bigiarini HDP S.r.l. have successfully acquired 94.78% of Tweppy S.p.A.’s share capital through a public purchase offer, with a significant portion of shares tendered during the acceptance period. The payment to shareholders who tendered shares is scheduled for December 6, 2024, at a rate of €1.15 per share.
