Casa Inc. Partners with Shonan Bellmare Futsal for Community Support

Casa Inc. (JP:7196) has released an update.

Casa Inc. has announced a partnership with Shonan Bellmare Futsal Club to support the independence of single-parent families through local community collaboration. The initiative aims to address social issues by providing child support guarantees and employment opportunities, further contributing to the creation of sustainable communities. This partnership highlights the importance of local businesses and sports organizations in fostering family stability and empowerment.

