News & Insights

Stocks
CVNA

Carvana price target raised to $300 from $200 at Needham

October 31, 2024 — 08:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Needham analyst Chris Pierce raised the firm’s price target on Carvana (CVNA) to $300 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company handily beat consensus GPU – Gross Profit per Unit – estimates again, driving elevated gross profit dollars on an expected retail unit sales beat while holding operating expenditure flattish, driving a 30% EBITDA beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Needham adds it is raising retail unit estimates in 4Q and beyond driven by company guidance and excess physical capacity, with Carvana aiming to grow inventory to drive conversion and unit growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.