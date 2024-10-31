Carvana price target raised to $300 from $200 at Needham

Needham analyst Chris Pierce raised the firm’s price target on Carvana (CVNA) to $300 from $200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company handily beat consensus GPU – Gross Profit per Unit – estimates again, driving elevated gross profit dollars on an expected retail unit sales beat while holding operating expenditure flattish, driving a 30% EBITDA beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Needham adds it is raising retail unit estimates in 4Q and beyond driven by company guidance and excess physical capacity, with Carvana aiming to grow inventory to drive conversion and unit growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CVNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.