Cartesian Therapeutics announces employment inducement grant

Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) announced the granting of inducement awards to two new employees. On November 4, 2024, the Company issued to these employees options to purchase an aggregate of 4,854 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $19.11, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and were approved by the Company’s board of directors. The option vests as to 25% on November 4, 2025, and then in three equal annual installments thereafter such that the options will be fully vested on November 4, 2028. The options have a ten-year term. The options were granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employees’ entry into employment with the Company.

