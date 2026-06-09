BioTech
RNAC

Cartesian Enters Licensing Agreement With WestGene

June 09, 2026 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) announced a strategic licensing agreement with WestGene Biopharma Co. to advance the development of in vivo chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies in autoimmune diseases. Cartesian is partnering with WestGene to conduct a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of the mRNA used in Descartes-08 delivered via WestGenes proprietary targeted lipid nanoparticles in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

"Building on our leadership in autologous cell therapy in autoimmune disease, we are partnering with WestGene to extend our mRNA payloads into in vivo delivery, said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., President and CEO of Cartesian.

WestGene will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive potential development and commercial based milestone payments. This clinical study is expected to initiate in second half of 2026 with in-human data expected in first half of 2027.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Cartesian shares are up 15.74 percent to $6.78.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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