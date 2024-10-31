News & Insights

CARsgen’s FDA Clearance Boosts Cancer Therapy Prospects

October 31, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. (HK:2171) has released an update.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. has announced that the U.S. FDA has lifted clinical holds on its trials for three CAR-T cell therapies, which target various cancer types. This development could potentially accelerate the company’s efforts in advancing innovative cancer treatments, enhancing investor interest in its stock as it aims to become a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry.

