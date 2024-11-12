News & Insights

Carry Wealth Holdings Appoints New Chairman and Director

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited (HK:0643) has released an update.

Carry Wealth Holdings Limited has appointed Mr. Shen Peng as the new executive director and chairman of the board, effective November 2024. Mr. Shen brings over a decade of experience in business management and strategic investment, having held key positions in various organizations. His leadership is anticipated to drive the company’s growth and strategic initiatives.

