Carrier Global Sells Fire Business for $3 Billion

Carrier Global ( (CARR) ) has provided an update.

Carrier Global Corporation has successfully sold its Commercial and Residential Fire business to Lone Star Funds for $3 billion, marking the completion of its strategic portfolio transformation. The company plans to use $2.2 billion in proceeds for share repurchases, reinforcing its commitment to focus on intelligent climate and energy solutions. This move aims to enhance growth and innovation, aligning Carrier as a high-growth, pure-play company dedicated to sustainability.

