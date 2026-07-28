Carrier Global Corp Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Carrier Global Corp (CARR) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $501 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $591 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carrier Global Corp reported adjusted earnings of $721 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $6.351 billion from $6.113 billion last year.

Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $501 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $6.351 Bln vs. $6.113 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 23 B

Non-gaap values are countinues operations

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