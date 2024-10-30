News & Insights

Carriage Services’ Strong Q3 Boosts Revenue Forecast

October 30, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Carriage Services ( (CSV) ) has issued an update.

Carriage Services, Inc. reported a remarkable third quarter in 2024, achieving an 11.3% increase in revenue driven by significant growth in cemetery preneed sales and funeral revenue per contract. The company’s net income surged by 112.4%, with GAAP diluted EPS doubling from the previous year. Carriage paid down $15 million in debt, improving its leverage ratio. With strong performance, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $395-$405 million and appointed Edmondo Robinson as an independent director to bolster growth strategies.

