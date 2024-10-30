Carriage Services’ Strong Q3 Boosts Revenue Forecast

Carriage Services ( (CSV) ) has issued an update.

Carriage Services, Inc. reported a remarkable third quarter in 2024, achieving an 11.3% increase in revenue driven by significant growth in cemetery preneed sales and funeral revenue per contract. The company’s net income surged by 112.4%, with GAAP diluted EPS doubling from the previous year. Carriage paid down $15 million in debt, improving its leverage ratio. With strong performance, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $395-$405 million and appointed Edmondo Robinson as an independent director to bolster growth strategies.

See more insights into CSV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.