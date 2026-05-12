Carriage Services (CSV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.38, changing hands as low as $43.90 per share. Carriage Services, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSV's low point in its 52 week range is $39.88 per share, with $52.0989 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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