Carriage Services Appoints John Enwright as CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Carriage Services ( (CSV) ) is now available.

Carriage Services, Inc. is thrilled to announce John Enwright as their new Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective January 2025. With over 25 years of experience in financial leadership within omnichannel retail, Enwright has a history of driving innovation and achieving results at major publicly traded companies. His strategic insights and leadership will be pivotal as Carriage focuses on disciplined capital allocation, purposeful growth, and operational excellence. This appointment reflects Carriage’s commitment to enhancing their leadership team to support their ambitious growth objectives.

Learn more about CSV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.