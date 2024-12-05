News & Insights

Stocks

Carriage Services Appoints John Enwright as CFO

December 05, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Carriage Services ( (CSV) ) is now available.

Carriage Services, Inc. is thrilled to announce John Enwright as their new Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective January 2025. With over 25 years of experience in financial leadership within omnichannel retail, Enwright has a history of driving innovation and achieving results at major publicly traded companies. His strategic insights and leadership will be pivotal as Carriage focuses on disciplined capital allocation, purposeful growth, and operational excellence. This appointment reflects Carriage’s commitment to enhancing their leadership team to support their ambitious growth objectives.

Learn more about CSV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.