Carrefour studying options to boost valuation, Bloomberg reports

Carrefour (CRRFY) is in the early stages of studying ways to boost its valuation, and possibilities under review include asset divestments, growing through partnerships and acquisitions, or an operational reorganization, Michelle Davis, Aaron Kirchfeld, Dinesh Nair and Ruth David of Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Carrefour could also consider a full sale or sell a stake in the company should an interested suitor emerge, the people said.

