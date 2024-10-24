News & Insights

Carpenter Technology reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.73, consensus $1.59

October 24, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Reports Q1 revenue $717.6M, consensus $742.96M. “In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, we delivered the most profitable first quarter in Carpenter Technology’s (CRS) history” said Tony R. Thene, President and CEO of Carpenter Technology. “We continue to drive earnings momentum through improved productivity, product mix optimization and pricing actions. Notably, the SAO segment exceeded expectations with $134.5 million in operating income and with adjusted operating margin of 26.3 percent, up from 19.4 percent the first quarter a year ago. This marks the eleventh quarter in a row with increasing adjusted operating margins in SAO.”

