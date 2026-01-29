Markets
CRS

Carpenter Technology Posts Higher Q4 Earnings; Raises FY26 Outlook

January 29, 2026 — 08:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS), on Thursday, reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $105.3 million from $84.1 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $2.09 versus $1.66 last year.

Adjusted net income rose to $117.3 million from $84.1 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.33 versus $1.66 last year.

On average, five analysts had expected the company to report $2.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income increased to $155.2 million from $118.9 million in the prior year.

Net sales surged to $728 million from $676.9 million in the previous year.

Further, the company now expected higher operating income for the fiscal year 2026 at teh range of $680 million to $700 million, representing a 30 percent to 33 percent increase over fiscal year 2025.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company anticipated between $177 million and $182 million in operating income.

In the pre-market trading, Carpenter Technology is 2.20% higher at $338.79 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.