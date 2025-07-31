Carpenter Technology Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $111.7 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $93.6 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carpenter Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $111.7 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $755.6 million from $798.7 million last year.

Carpenter Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

