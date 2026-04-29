Carpenter Technology Corp. Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $139.6 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $95.4 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carpenter Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139.6 million or $2.77 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $811.5 million from $727.0 million last year.

Carpenter Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $139.6 Mln. vs. $95.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.77 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $811.5 Mln vs. $727.0 Mln last year.

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