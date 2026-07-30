Carpenter Technology Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $162.4 million, or $3.23 per share. This compares with $111.7 million, or $2.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carpenter Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $162.4 million or $3.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $851.0 million from $755.6 million last year.

Carpenter Technology Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $162.4 Mln. vs. $111.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.23 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $851.0 Mln vs. $755.6 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.