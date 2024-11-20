CarParts.com announces new partnership with SimpleTire

CarParts.com (PRTS) announced its expansion into the tire market through a new partnership with SimpleTire. This launch introduces a robust selection of tire brands to CarParts.com, further enhancing its one-stop-shop experience for vehicle owners across North America. SimpleTire, one of the largest tire distributors in the country, offers a large catalog of 55 million tires from over 300 top brands, including trusted names like Pirelli, Yokohama, Continental, Hankook and Nexen. This diverse range ensures customers can find the right tires for a wide selection of vehicles, sizes, and performance needs, all at competitive prices.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PRTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.