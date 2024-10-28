Carote Ltd Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

Carote Ltd (HK:2549) has released an update.

Carote Ltd has reported a significant increase in its unaudited total revenue, rising by approximately 40%-50% in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This growth is attributed to the company’s strategic expansion of its branded business and sales channels, both online and offline, aiming to tap into new markets. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the results are based on preliminary figures.

