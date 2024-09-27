Carnival Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $3,270,737 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $390,699.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $25.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.16 $1.13 $1.15 $19.00 $1.7M 18.5K 19.0K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.69 $0.66 $0.67 $18.00 $1.0M 24.3K 16.5K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.97 $0.94 $0.95 $19.00 $190.0K 56.1K 2.8K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.15 $25.00 $160.1K 198 225 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.23 $1.2 $1.2 $19.00 $85.8K 18.5K 3.0K

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Carnival, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Carnival's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 12,324,845, the CCL's price is up by 0.37%, now at $18.75. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Carnival

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.0.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

