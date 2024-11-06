Carnival plc Updates Voting Rights and Capital

Carnival (GB:CCL) has released an update.

Carnival plc has announced that its total number of voting rights stands at 144,807,185, following the exclusion of shares that do not carry voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders and interested parties to determine their notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

